WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has pleaded guilty to several sex crimes after the District Attorney’s office says he used his job to gain access to a 15-year-old girl who he then assaulted.

The Forsyth County District Attorney’s office says that on Friday, Jose Angel Rios pleaded guilty to statutory rape of a child, second-degree forcible rape and four counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a call about a sexual assault at an apartment complex in Winston-Salem on July 20, 2021. They learned that a 15-year-old girl who lived in the apartments had been assaulted by Rios, who worked at the apartment complex at the time.

Police say that Rios entered the victim’s apartment when she was alone, identifying himself as maintenance and claiming he was there to replace the countertops. Then he showed the girl pornography before assaulting her.

The girl was taken to the hospital where she was treated for injuries consistent with sexual assault.

Rios admitted “engaging in sexual acts with the victim” to detectives and DNA evidence also positively identified him.

The prosecution spoke on behalf of the victim, discussing the trauma of the assault and the sense of fear and betrayal the family felt due to Rios using his job to gain access to the victim in their home.

Rios was sentenced to between 144 and 233 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender.