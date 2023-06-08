WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges stemming from a shooting and robbery in 2021.

According to the Forsyth County District Attorney’s office, Damond Craig Roosevelt Hudson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of Blake Louis Warren.

The DA’s office says that on Nov. 1, 2021, Hudson spoke with Warren about buying marijuana, directing Warrant to a vacant apartment on Burke Meadows Road. When Warren got there, he was shot and killed and his phone was stolen.

Warren was found dead in the breezeway of the apartment complex around 2 a.m.

The investigator on the case said that Hudson changed his phone number minutes after the murder of Warren, and deleted his contact information from his phone, but cell phone records showed that Hudson did call Warren several times in the hours leading up to his murder. Cell-site data showed Hudson in the apartment complex at the time of the shooting and Ring camera footage allegedly showed Hudson at a nearby apartment within a few minutes of the murder.

The District Attorney’s office says a week before the shooting, Hudson had set up a meeting to buy a gun from Warren and never showed.

When detectives interviewed Hudson, he denied knowing Warren and being near the scene, but when presented with evidence, he admitted to making plans to meet Warren but claimed that he’d driven someone else and had not killed Warren. However, the District Attorney’s office says they found no evidence to support the claim that there was a third person.

Hudson had no prior criminal convictions. He was sentenced to a minimum of 157 months in prison.

“After sharing their pain and grief for the loss of their son, Blake Warren’s parents

thanked the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office and Winston-Salem Police Department

for fighting for justice for their only son, Blake Warren,” the DA’s office said.