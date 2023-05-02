WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was charged in the assault of a Winston-Salem restaurant owner caught on camera has pleaded guilty, according to the district attorney’s office.

The Forsyth County DA says that on Monday Brandon Juwan Sessoms pleaded guilty to assault inflicting serious bodily injuries among several other charges. The assault charge stemmed from a December 2021 incident where Sessoms was involved in a fight at Brothers Pizzeria in Winston-Salem.

On Dec. 5, 2021, around 2:30 a.m., a fight brother out between customers at the restaurant. Scotto di Frega, who was the manager on duty, tried to intervene in the fight. Sessoms hit di Frega from behind and knocked him against a booth in the restaurant. Sessoms then hit di Frega several more times, kicking and stomping on him, according to the DA’s release.

Surveillance video shows customer attack owner at Brothers Pizzeria in Winston-Salem

When officers arrived on the scene, di Frega was “in and out of consciousness” and he was taken to the hospital. He was treated for an acute concussion, “the effects of white he felt for several months” after the assault.

He also had to increase security and change the hours of operation for Brothers Pizzeria.

Officers watched surveillance camera footage of the fight and identified Sessoms as a suspect. He later turned himself in.

He also pleaded guilty to two separate counts of carrying a concealed gun, possession of a stolen firearm, possessing a gun with an altered serial number and several drug-related charges.

Sessoms was sentenced to 22-46 months in prison.