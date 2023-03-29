WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been convicted of murder after the shooting death of a man in Winston-Salem.

The Forsyth County District Attorney’s office announced on Wednesday that Antione Rasha Majett pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of Ramiro Marin Mendoza.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 13, 2018, Majett shot and killed Mendoza. Mendoza was found dead in the street on Mount Vernon Avenue in Winston-Salem, near his vehicle.

The District Attorney’s Office says that the murder happened in front of a home that law enforcement suspected of being a place where drug deals were happening regularly.

A witness at the scene when the murder happened said they saw two men, one he recognized as “Jett” and later identified as Majett, with guns. The witness was able to point Majett out in a rap video where he was holding a rifle.

The witness had gone to the area to buy drugs but said he had been “unable to do so” and said he saw the victim sitting in his SUV while two more men, who appeared to know the victim, got out of a Mustang and walked up to the house on Mount Vernon Avenue.

The witness told authorities he saw Majett and the other unidentified person force Mendoza out of his vehicle and Majett shoot him. The two other men the witness say ran from the area on foot after the shooting.

Another witness claimed this incident arose from a “large cocaine transaction.”

One of the men who came to the house in the Mustang said he had come with the victim to buy marijuana, and then he saw someone shooting the victim. He said he didn’t get a good look at the shooter because the man started shooting at him and he ran away.

The District Attorney’s office says that this witness “was not entirely truthful” about his level of involvement in the shooting or the drug transaction taking place.

Majett was sentenced to between 141 and 182 months in prison.