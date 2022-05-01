Man on motorcycle dies in Winston-Salem crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died following a crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday evening, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Winston-Salem police officers arrived at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and the US-52 northbound ramp at 5:16 p.m. Saturday after getting reports of a vehicle collision.

Investigators say that Carl Alrena Holland, 63, was driving his 2002 Yamaha Vmax motorcycle eastbound on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at the time of the crash.

Investigators say that at the same time, a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was driving westbound on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and attempted to make a left turn onto US-52 northbound.

While making that turn, the Chevrolet Tahoe blocked Holland’s path of travel and the two collided at the intersection.

Winston-Salem police say that Holland was pronounced dead at the scene and that his next-of-kin has been notified.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and has assumed control of the ongoing investigation.

Police say there is no further information available at this time.

