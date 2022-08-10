WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man on a motorcycle died after a crash at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Ethel Drive on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 6:16 pm officers with the WSPD responded to a reported vehicle crash at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Ethel Drive.

The preliminary investigation showed that Jeffery McMillian, 23, of Winston-Salem, was riding a 2017 Suzuki GSXR 1000 motorcycle north on Peters Creek Parkway approaching the intersection of Ethel Drive.

An 80-year-old Winston-Salem man was driving a 2014 Honda Accord south on Peters Creek Parkway and was making a left turn onto Ethel Drive when both vehicles crashed in the intersection, police say.

McMillian was taken to a local medical facility and pronounced dead.

The WSPD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation, which is ongoing.

Next of kin for McMillian was notified.

This is the 12th motor vehicle fatality of 2022 compared to 19 at the same time in 2021.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.