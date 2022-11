WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man on a bicycle was hit by a car in Winston-Salem on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The 50-year-old man who was hit has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the call reporting the incident in the Peters Creek Parkway and Hutton Street area came in at 4:46 p.m.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene. No charges are expected.

This is a developing story.