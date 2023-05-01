WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a shooting Sunday evening on Anson Street in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At 4:19 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting on the 600 block of Anson Street.

At the scene, officers found 21-year-old Carlos Rice suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency Medical Services tried to save his life, but Rice ultimately died.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is now investigating.

