WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a person was hit in a drive-by shooting.

According to Winston-Salem police, just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday officers got a call about gunfire in the area of East 23rd Street and Bethlehem Lane. When they got to the scene, they found “numerous” shell casings in front of a residence on East 23rd Street. The home had been hit by multiple rounds but no one inside was hit.

There was no evidence on Bethlehem Lane, police say. A few minutes later, a man arrived at the hospital who had been shot. Initial investigation revealed that the victim was visiting a relative at the home on E 23rd Street when a silver or gray Chevrolet Impala drove by and opened fire towards the residence, hitting the victim and the home.

The victim went to the hospital prior to police getting to the scene. His injuries are critical but medical personnel say he is stable.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.