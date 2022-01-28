Man in hospital after shooting, crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting and crash in Winston-Salem on Friday afternoon, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 3:47 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a shooting call at E. 14th St. at Chestnut Street.

Officers found a 2013 Kia Sportage with no one in it that was reported stolen. The Kia was found at North Glenn Avenue and Richard Allen Lane after being involved in a crash.

A 2015 Dodge Charger was found at E. 14th St. and Trade Street.

A 22-year-old man who was inside the Charger had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say suspects in the Kia shot into the Charger, causing the Charger to crash at E. 14th St. and Trade Street.

The Kia then continued on and caused a second crash at Glenn Avenue and Richard Allen Lane.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.