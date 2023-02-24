WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody after a woman was shot in the ankle on Monday and taken to the hospital, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of East Seventeenth Street when they were told about a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a 28-year-old woman who was shot in the left ankle. She was taken to the hospital and is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The victim was in a disturbance with a suspect, a gun was fired one time and the woman was hit by a bullet in her left ankle, police say.

A warrant for arrest was obtained for Jacquan Terez Nivens, 29, of Winston-Salem, for the following charges:

assault with a deadly weapon inflicting bodily injury

possession of a firearm by a felon

assault on a female

On Friday at 4 p.m., the Winston-Salem Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics team found Nivens at a Rodeway Inn on North Patterson Avenue.

Nivens was taken into custody and taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center.

Nivens is being held under no bond.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.