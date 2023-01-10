WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian is in the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Winston-Salem on Tuesday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 8:14 p.m., police responded to the 1700 block of South Stratford Road.

The victim, a 30-year-old Wake Forest man, was taken to a hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.

The man was trying to cross South Stratford Road and was hit an oncoming vehicle. The driver remained on the scene and has been cooperative with the investigation. At this time, no charges have been sought.

The investigation is on going.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.