WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was hurt in a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on Tuesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 3:58 P.m., Officers with the WSPD investigated a shooting at the 500 block of North Dunleith Avenue.

Investigators say a 71-year-old Winston-Salem man was outside when an unknown burgundy vehicle drove past him, and a gun was fired several times.

He was shot once and is being treated at a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

This appears to be an isolated incident, police say.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.