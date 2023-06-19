WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was killed in a crash in Winston-Salem.

According to Winston-Salem Police Department, they responded to a vehicle crash that involved a pedestrian on Mt. Pleasant Road just after nine a.m. When they got to the scene, they found Lee Grant Plowman, 72, on the side of the road.

Police say that Plowman was walking along a stretch of roadway that didn’t have any sidewalks when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver of that vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with the police investigation.

The victim was taken to the hospital and succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. The driver was not hurt and the investigation is ongoing.

This is the 15th motor vehicle fatality of 2023 compared to 8 at the same time in 2022, according to police.