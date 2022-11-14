WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Winston-Salem on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 5:34 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to southbound Peters Creek Parkway near Clemmonsville Road when they were told a pedestrian was hit.

David Hester, 54, was walking across the southbound lanes of Peters Creek Parkway when he was hit by a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu being driven by a 75-year-old Winston-Salem man, police say.

Hester was pronounced deceased on the scene by Forsyth County EMS.

The driver remained on the scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.