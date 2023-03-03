WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was hit and killed in Winston-Salem on Friday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Around 8:41p.m. officers got a call about a crash at Peters Creek Parkway north of Clemmonsville in front of a CVS. The call reported a crash with injuries involving a pedestrian.

The man was found in the median after being hit while he was crossing the street in the south bound lanes in an area that was not a designated crosswalk.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

Officers do not believe speed or alcohol were factors.

The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.