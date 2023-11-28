WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after he was hit by an oncoming vehicle on Country Club Road in Winston-Salem.

At 7:35 a.m. on Nov. 18, police responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on the 4700 block of Country Club Road.

At the scene, first responders found 75-year-old Stan Senft, of Winston-Salem, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital. Senft later died of his injuries on Nov. 24.

The driver, who was not injured, had stayed at the scene.

Investigators say Senft was walking north across Country Club Road outside of a marked crosswalk while a 2006 Kia was heading east on Country Club Road. Witnesses and the driver said that the glaring sunlight reduced visibility, and Senft could not be seen crossing the road.

The investigation is still in its early stages, according to police.

The crash marks the city’s 27th traffic-related fatality of 2023, a 50% increase over the 18 recorded by this point in 2022.