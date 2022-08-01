WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police have arrested a man they say opened fire on a car that had four people in it.

According to a release, around 11 a.m. Sunday, officers were called about a shooting on Piedmont Circle in Winston-Salem. When they arrived, they found a victim sitting in her car who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital. A man and two juveniles were in the car at the time of the shooting but weren’t injured.

Multiple rounds also hit an apartment on Piedmont Circle, but the two occupants were not hurt.

Police say that Belvin Leon Smith II fired multiple rounds into the victims car and then ran away from the area towards Twenty Ninth Street, where they believe he left in a Chrysler sedan.

Two hours later, patrol officers saw Smith around Fitch Street and attempted to arrest him. He ran away and threw away a handgun that police found.

Police say that Smith then broke into a house on Fitch Street to attempt to hide, but he was taken into custody. He’s being held on a $1 million secured bond for the following charges:

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury

3 counts of assault with a deadly weapon

Discharging a firearm into an occupied Vehicle

Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number

Resisting arrest

Misdemeanor breaking and entering

The victim’s injury is serious, but not considered life-threatening.

This shooting was the fourth shooting over the weekend in Winston-Salem. There was a shooting on Peters Creek Parkway, a person was critically injured on Oakshire Court, and a man was shot on Waughtown Street.