WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was arrested and charged after allegedly following a woman home from Walmart and hiding near her car last month reportedly has a pattern of stalking behavior.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said that Trevor Antonio Lewis, 25, was out on pretrial bond for a previous, unrelated stalking charge when he allegedly followed a woman home from the Kester Mill Road Walmart.

He was found by Forsyth County deputies underneath her car.

Investigators say Lewis claimed he was “looking for his lost dog,” and later determined he followed the woman, who he did not know.

“The female observed the man at the Walmart when she got home. She was approached by the same male that she had observed at Walmart. So, this is not a common case of stalking,” said Capt. Robbie Shinault with the FCSO.

Warrants were taken out for misdemeanor stalking, and Lewis was taken into custody on Nov. 22.

He was given no bond on the charge.

According to the FCSO, including his previous charges, he had a total of four stalking charges and a sexual battery charge dating from 2019 to Nov. 2023 with different victims.

Each of these events was also said to be random.

In one new investigation, deputies say a female victim reported that while in the parking lot of Walmart on Kester Mill Road she was approached by a male who was engaging in lewd behavior.

The victim left the area and was followed home by the suspect.

In another new investigation, a female victim reported she was followed home late at night from

her job in Winston-Salem. The male suspect reportedly followed the victim up

the front steps of her home while holding a phone camera directed at the victim.

In both of the two new investigations, FCSO investigators have identified Lewis as the suspect.

Lewis has been charged additionally with:

felonious indecent exposure

misdemeanor indecent exposure

misdemeanor stalking

felonious stalking

secret peeping underneath or through clothing

The investigation is ongoing.