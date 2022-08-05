WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting early Friday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At 3:36 a.m. on Friday, officers came to the 1300 block of Underwood Avenue after hearing a number of gunshots coming from the area.

At the scene, police found a single-vehicle crash nearby at the 1400 block of Underwood Avenue. Inside of that vehicle was Justin Reynard McCravey, 32, of Rural Hall.

McCravey was dead at the scene and had suffered at least one gunshot wound. Investigators with the WSPD say that the shooting was not random.

The Criminal Investigations Divison is in charge of the investigation which is active and ongoing. No suspect information is available at this time.

There have been 19 homicides in Winston-Salem this year.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information given to Crime Stoppers can be done anonymously. The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that text tips are not anonymous.