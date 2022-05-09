WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot three times in a drive-by shooting, according to Winston-Salem police.

Police say they responded to a call about a shooting just after 7 p.m. Sunday on Glenbrook Drive. They found the victim lying in the road at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say that a silver-colored SUV, possibly a Nissan Pathfinder, drove by the victim and someone inside the SUV shot him three times.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.