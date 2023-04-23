WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was fatally stabbed on Sunday.

Officers came to the 4000 block of North Cherry Street after getting a report of a stabbing.

At the scene, police found Javar Warren Smith, 31, of Winston-Salem, suffering from a stab wound. Firefighters and EMS personnel attempted life-saving measures, however, Smith would die as a result of his injuries.

The WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and is investigating the stabbing.

Following the scene investigation, warrants were obtained charging Jeriel Donnell Friday, 33, of Winston-Salem, with general murder. Police found Friday at a local hospital at 4:30 p.m. and took him into custody.

A bond amount and court date have not been established at this time.

This is the 19th homicide of the year in Winston-Salem.

