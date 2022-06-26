WINSTON-SALEM (WGHP) — A man is facing multiple felony charges following a fiery crash that occurred on June 6, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

On June 6, officers came to the 5100 block of Skylark Drive after a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

At the scene, police found a 2015 Jeep Compass overturned and on fire with a woman pinned inside of the vehicle.

Winston-Salem firefighters extinguished the blaze and freed the woman from the Jeep. She was then airlifted to the hospital for treatment for her serious injuries.

1 airlifted to hospital after crash in Winston-Salem (WSFD)

1 airlifted to hospital after crash in Winston-Salem (WSFD)

The other driver, Trevor Ivester, 33, was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say that Ivester was driving his 2008 GMC Yukon east on Skylark Drive when he crossed over the centerline and collided with the Jeep traveling west on Skylark Drive.

The investigation also revealed that excessive speed and impairment by Ivester appeared to be factors that led to the crash.

As a result, Ivester was charged with the following at the time of the crash:

Driving while impaired

Driving while license revoked

Careless and reckless driving

Exceeding a safe speed for conditions

Transporting an open container of an alcoholic beverage

Operate a vehicle without financial responsibility

Give, lend, borrow a registration plate

On Friday, further investigation into the crash led to new charges being pressed against Ivester.

In addition to the previous charges, he is now also being charged with:

Aggravated felony serious injury by vehicle

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information given to Crime Stoppers can be done anonymously. The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that text tips are not anonymous.