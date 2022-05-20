FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly leading them on a high-speed chase.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Forsyth County deputies attempted to pull over a grey Nissan Maxima near the intersection of Northeast 25th Street and North Liberty Street.

The area where deputies attempted to pull over the Nissan Maxima (Google Maps)

Deputies say the driver of the Nissan Maxima, Dexter Donell Funderburk Jr, 28, refused to stop, leading to a chase. Funderburk reached speeds of around 100 mph during the chase causing deputies to briefly lose sight of him.

Shortly after losing sight of Funderburk, deputies found the Nissan Maxima sitting on Utopia Road with a woman and child inside of it.

Distance between where the chase began and Utopia Road (Google Maps)

Investigators say Funderburk broke into a home in the area of Utopia Road. Deputies located him and he admitted to swallowing fentanyl while inside the home.

Deputies gave Funderburk first aid on the scene until EMS arrived and took him to the hospital for further treatment. After he was released from the hospital, he was booked into the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.

Funderburk is being charged with the following:

Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule 1 controlled substance

Felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for use keeping or selling of a controlled substance

Felony altering, destroying or stealing evidence of criminal conduct

Felony flee to elude

Misdemeanor resist, delay or obstruct a public officer

Misdemeanor breaking or entering

Misdemeanor injury to real property

Misdemeanor child abuse

Misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Five counts of failure to appear for outstanding warrants

Other traffic violations

Funderburk received a secured bond of $26,525 from the magistrate and remains in custody at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.

Anyone with information related to this investigation or any criminal activity should contact the

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office directly at (336) 727-2112; anonymously text information, photos,

and video via Text-A-Tip at (336) 920-8477; or anonymously call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800

for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.