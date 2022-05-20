FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly leading them on a high-speed chase.
At around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Forsyth County deputies attempted to pull over a grey Nissan Maxima near the intersection of Northeast 25th Street and North Liberty Street.
Deputies say the driver of the Nissan Maxima, Dexter Donell Funderburk Jr, 28, refused to stop, leading to a chase. Funderburk reached speeds of around 100 mph during the chase causing deputies to briefly lose sight of him.
Shortly after losing sight of Funderburk, deputies found the Nissan Maxima sitting on Utopia Road with a woman and child inside of it.
Investigators say Funderburk broke into a home in the area of Utopia Road. Deputies located him and he admitted to swallowing fentanyl while inside the home.
Deputies gave Funderburk first aid on the scene until EMS arrived and took him to the hospital for further treatment. After he was released from the hospital, he was booked into the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.
Funderburk is being charged with the following:
- Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule 1 controlled substance
- Felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for use keeping or selling of a controlled substance
- Felony altering, destroying or stealing evidence of criminal conduct
- Felony flee to elude
- Misdemeanor resist, delay or obstruct a public officer
- Misdemeanor breaking or entering
- Misdemeanor injury to real property
- Misdemeanor child abuse
- Misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor
- Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
- Five counts of failure to appear for outstanding warrants
- Other traffic violations
Funderburk received a secured bond of $26,525 from the magistrate and remains in custody at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.
Anyone with information related to this investigation or any criminal activity should contact the
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office directly at (336) 727-2112; anonymously text information, photos,
and video via Text-A-Tip at (336) 920-8477; or anonymously call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800
for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.