Man faces life-threatening injuries after fight between neighbors leads to shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A conflict between neighbors led to a shooting that sent a man to the hospital, according to Winston-Salem police.

At 3:24 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting on the 500 block of West 24th 1/2 Street.

At the scene, officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS brought the victim to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting was connected to an argument between neighbors. Officers have identified a person who was involved but no charges have been filed at this time.

