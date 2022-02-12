Man faces life-threatening injuries after fight between neighbors leads to shooting in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A conflict between neighbors led to a shooting that sent a man to the hospital, according to Winston-Salem police.

At 3:24 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting on the 500 block of West 24th 1/2 Street.

At the scene, officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS brought the victim to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting was connected to an argument between neighbors. Officers have identified a person who was involved but no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter