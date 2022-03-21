WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man drove himself to the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 12:51 p.m., officers responded when they were told about guns being fired near North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Officers arrived, and witnesses said that a black Dodge Charger was shooting at another vehicle.

Police say the victim, a 21-year-old Winston-Salem man, was driving a Chrysler 200 when he was shot at by a suspect in a black Dodge Charger.

The man left the area and later drove himself to a hospital where he was treated for a single gunshot wound to his finger.

He was involved in an earlier disturbance with at least one suspect in the shooting, the release says.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Police say the shooting was targeted and not a random act of violence.

The investigation is ongoing.