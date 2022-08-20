WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after being shot and taken to the hospital.

According to Winston-Salem Police Department, officers were called to Sink Street just before four a.m. Saturday. Before officers arrived, Andres Martinez Vargas was taken from the scene on Sink Street to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Preliminary investigation indicates this was not a random act, but the investigation is ongoing.

This is the 21st homicide in Winston-Salem in 2022, compared to 23 at this time in 2021.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.