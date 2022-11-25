WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem officers are investigating the shooting death of a man on Friday as a homicide, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 1:07 p.m., officers with the WSPD were dispatched to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Allen Street.

Arriving officers found a man in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

The victim, later identified as 46-year-old Montre Donnell Richardson, was taken by Forsyth County Emergency Services to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he died.

His next of kin has been notified of his death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.