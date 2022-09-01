WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, around 3:40 p.m. yesterday a Ford pick-up truck traveling on I-40 east near mile marker 195, which is Old Thomasville Road, went off the roadway to the right and hit a bridge support. It struck a second abutment and stopped on the shoulder.

The driver of the pickup, Harold Prince Nunn, 72, of Apex, died at the scene.

Troopers are continuing to investigate this crash.