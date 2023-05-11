WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was stabbed to death during a fight in Winston-Salem, police say.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, they were called to an apartment on Brownsboro Road on Wednesday just before midnight about a stabbing. When they arrived, they found Mason Williams on the scene with a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Investigators believe that Williams was stabbed during a fight in the parking lot, but the investigation is ongoing and no other information has been released.

This is the 23rd homicide in Winston-Salem this year, compared to 19 at this time in 2022.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.