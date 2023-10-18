WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a man was fatally shot on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At approximately 4 p.m., WSPD officers responded to the 800 Block of Cameron Avenue when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found 31-year-old Brandon Deon Patterson. He had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This marks the 41st homicide of 2023 as compared to 33 homicides during this same time period in 2022.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.