Man dies after arriving at hospital with gunshot wound, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was brought to the hospital after being shot died from his injuries on Thursday.

Winston-Salem police say they were called to an area hospital about an unresponsive man who had been shot.

Darryl Wayne Smith, 56, died of his injuries at the hospital. Police believe he was shot somewhere around the 700 block of Jonestown Road and brought to the hospital by “known associates.”

This is being investigated as a homicide. Police do not believe at this time that this shooting is connected to the the shooting that left a man dead on Patterson Avenue and East 14th Street Thursday night at this time.

According to officials, this is the sixth homicide in Winston-Salem in 2022, as compared to three homicides at this time in 2021.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.