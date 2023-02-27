WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person has died after an early morning shooting in downtown Winston-Salem.

According to police, they began getting calls about a shooting on Burke Street just after 2 a.m. Monday. Police confirmed that one man died in the shooting but have not released further details as they continue to investigate. They have shut down Burke Street at First Street and expect that closure to last several hours while they gather evidence.

Police say they don’t believe this was a random act of violence. Currently, units are outside of Gatsby’s Pub gathering evidence, though they say it doesn’t seem anything happened inside of the business.

Gatsby’s Pub is just a few doors down from Burke Street Pub, where Kane Bowen was shot and killed on Jan. 19, allegedly by a man having an ongoing dispute with someone else inside the business.