WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was critically injured after being shot while walking, police say.

The Winston-Salem Police Department say they were called about a shooting around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police say that the victim was walking along Northwest Crawford Place when someone drove by and shot him.

He was taken to the hospital and is being treated for a ‘critical’ injury. Police believe this was an isolated incident, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.