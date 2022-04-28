WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man who received a life sentence for killing the grandfather of NBA star Chris Paul will remain in jail after having an innocence claim denied.

Nathaniel Cauthen was 15 when he was charged along with his brother and three other teenagers in connection to the death of Nathaniel Jones on Nov. 15, 2002.

Four of the five men have spent the last week and a half attempting to prove they are innocent. Cauthen’s claim was denied.

He was convicted of first-degree murder in 2004 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A Forsyth Superior Court resentenced Cauthen to life with the possibility of parole in 2016.

Cauthen and his brother Rayshawn Denard Banner, who was a juvenile at the time of Jones’ killing, were the only two sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that judges cannot give mandatory life sentences to juveniles.

In 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court decided that the previous ruling would be applied retroactively.