WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have made an arrest five years after a man was shot and killed in the Triad.

According to police, Dontrell Warren was found shot outside of a residence on E. 23rd Street on Oct. 18, 2017. Warren was walking up the steps to the family’s front porch when he was shot four times in the back.

“I leaped across the coffee table trying to get to the door and my son stopped me. He said mom they still shooting you can’t open the door,” his mother, Antoinette Warrant, told FOX8 in 2019 as the second anniversary of her son’s death approached.

Investigators have continued to look into Warren’s death in the years since and as a result, they obtained a warrant for arrest for Daquan Cates on March 16. Cates was taken into custody in Granville County, North Carolina by the Creedmoor Police Department on Tuesday.

“I gave birth to this child. I watched him come in and I watched him leave at 21. That’s so unfair.”

Cates has been transferred to Forsyth County custody, charged with murder and is being held with no bond.