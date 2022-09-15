WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged with murder on Thursday afternoon after a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this year, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

On April 25 at 6:18 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to the parking lot of Garden Court Apartments when they were told about a shooting.

Officers found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot with no victims around. Moments later, officers were told about a man who had been taken to the hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man, later identified as Shaunte Jermaine Rhyne Jr., 22, of Winston-Salem, died at the hospital.

Officers were able to confirm Rhyne was taken to the hospital and was shot in the parking lot of Garden Court Apartments.

Investigators say Rhyne was in the parking lot and was in an argument with an unknown person, and the verbal argument escalated to Rhyne being shot in the parking lot.

On Sept. 8, a warrant was obtained for 21-year-old Rayshun Antonio Crowder for possession of a firearm by a felon.

On Thursday around 3:30 p.m., Crowder was located in the 5000 block of Shattalon Drive. He ran away but was arrested by WSPD SWAT personnel. Crowder had a gun that was seized.

Crowder was taken to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center where he was charged with the outstanding warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon as well as murder in connection to the homicide investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.