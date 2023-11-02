WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged nearly a month after a man was stabbed at a Winston-Salem business.

Police say that on Wednesday, they charged Antwain Deshaun Porter with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and communicating threats. Police say that on Oct. 7, just after 8 p.m., they were called the Family Dollar on North MLK Jr Drive about a stabbing.

Police say that the suspect, now identified as Porter, and the victim had gotten into a fight in the store when Porter stabbed the victim in the abdomen and kicked him in the head.

The victim was taken to the hospital and has continued to recover.

At the time that these warrants were issued, Porter was already in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on an unrelated count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

He was given no bond on the new charges.