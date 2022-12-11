WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been taken into custody in connection to a shooting investigation, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 12:37 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 2000 block of Peachtree Street after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Investigators say the victim knew the suspect and the shooting was not a random act.

Later that same day, police obtained warrants for Michael Daniel Aguilar, 20, of Winston-Salem, on the following charges:

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

Discharging a firearm within the city limits

Aguilar would be taken into custody at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night and taken to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center. He is being held on a $50,000 secured bond.

