WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who had been charged in connection to two separate arsons in Winston-Salem is now being charged with murder.

Barbara Harmon was found dead in a home on Renigar Street on June 22, 2022, after a fire at the home was put out. On Sept. 25, 2022, Jessie Lee Scott was found dead at a house fire on E. 22nd Street after officials put out a fire there.

Russell Edwards Marshall was identified as a suspect after the death of Scott and charged with first-degree arson. Subsequently, he was also charged with arson in connection to the fire that killed Harmon.

On Tuesday, Winston-Salem Police Department say that the two arson cases were presented to a grand jury on May 8 and Marshall was charged via superseding indictment with two counts of murder.

Marshall remains at the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $1,000,000.00 bond