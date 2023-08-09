WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager is recovering after being shot.

According to Winston-Salem Police Department, they were called to Villa Club Drive about a shooting, where they found a 16-year-old boy in the common area of an apartment complex with serious, but not life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

Police say that the teen got into an argument with 50-year-old James Miller, who they charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.