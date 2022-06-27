WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after police allege he scammed multiple people looking for rental homes.

According to Winston-Salem police, they received a report on August 17, 2020 about Khalil Rynes entering a “rental agreement” with a person for a home on 1900 East Third Street. A warrant was issued for obtaining property by false pretense and a count of breaking and entering.

On April 19, 2021, a similar report was made and an investigation was launched. Through the investigation, police say they believe six victims were defrauded by Rynes. They say the victims entered a “housing rental” or “rent-to-own” agreement with Rynes between December 2019 and March 2022.

Police say the homes these victims “rented” were vacant homes that weren’t owned or controlled by Rynes in any way. Rynes collected monthly rent from the victims, permitting them to renovate the properties that he didn’t own.

Rynes collected over $54,000 in rental payments and over $63,000 was spent on renovations by some of these victims living in the homes over the course of the scams.

Police believe that Rynes was targeting Hispanic people for these scams, and they believe there are additional victims who have not come forward due to Rynes allegedly threatening to call the police on his victims.

Rynes was arrested on June 18. charged with six counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count of breaking and entering. He was given a secured bond of $102,500.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 and Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.