WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect connected to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem last month was arrested in Michigan and extradited back to North Carolina, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 11:08 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, officers went to the 2700 block of Reynolds Park Road after being told about a shooting in the area.

At the scene, police found Ethan Bain, 30, of Rural Hall, in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital by EMS where he died.

Investigators say that Bain was at a party in the area and got into a “verbal altercation” with multiple people.

Bain was then shot while trying to leave the party.

On June 15, a warrant for arrest was issued on Daschade David Bishop, 28, of Winston-Salem, for murder.

On July 5, US Marshals found and arrested Bishop in the Detroit, Michigan area where he was held before extradition.

On Tuesday, Bishop was extradited back to North Carolina and was served with his murder warrant.

He is being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond allowed.