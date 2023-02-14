WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested on Monday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem last month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 30, officers responded to Geneva Road about a man who had been shot. While they were on the scene, Demetrius Alexander Williams, 35, of Winston-Salem, arrived at a hospital.

Williams died from his injuries at the hospital.

They believe that he and another person got into an “altercation” in a parking lot on Geneva Road, and Williams was shot.

A warrant for arrest for murder was obtained on Tyshaun Martrez Stevenson, 21, of Greensboro.

Stevenson was taken into custody in Thomasville on Monday.

He is in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond.