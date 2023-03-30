WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man faces multiple charges after an arcade worker was attacked and robbed last week, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

On Thursday, March 23, around 7 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to the Lucky Fish Arcade at 1489 New Walkertown Rd. when they were told a woman had a head injury after a robbery.

Arriving officers found a 39-year-old woman suffering from an injury to her head.

Investigators say the woman, who is an employee of the Lucky Fish Arcade, was leaving with money from the business.

The suspect violently attacked the woman with a metal pipe and took an unknown amount of money from her, police say.

The suspect then ran away, and the woman was treated at the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

During the course of the investigation, James Jackson, 55, of Winston-Salem, was identified as a suspect in two store breakings and larcenies.

The first store breaking and larceny happened on Feb. 21 at the Fairway One Stop at 1305 N. Liberty St., and the second store breaking and larceny happened on March 14 at the Dollar General at 3150 New Walkertown Rd.

Detectives obtained warrants for arrest charging Jackson with two counts of felony breaking and entering and two felony counts of larceny after breaking and entering.

On Wednesday, members of the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team arrested Jackson in the 2900 block of New Walkertown Road.

He was served with his outstanding warrants for the breaking and entering as well as charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon for the incident at the Lucky Fish Arcade.

While Jackson was being arrested, officials found crack cocaine, and he was charged with felony possession of cocaine.

He received a total bond on all the charges of $152,500 and was taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center.