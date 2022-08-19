WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after allegedly calling in a false bomb threat at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At 2:32 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a bomb threat at the Hanes Mall.

At the scene, police learned that Johnathan DeWayne Wise, 40, of Winston-Salem, called 911, saying that there was a bomb in front of the Hanes Mall food court doors, according to a news release.

Officers called Wise for more information, but Wise told them that the 911 call was a hoax and there was no bomb.

Police and Hanes Mall security performed a protective search of the mall and did not find anything suspicious.

The Winston-Salem Police Department Hazardous Devices Unit responded to Wise’s home to continue investigating the alleged “hoax.”

Wise was arrested and charged with misuse of 911 and making a false bomb report as to a public building.

