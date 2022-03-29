WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect was arrested on Tuesday after a 15-year-old was shot at an apartment over the weekend, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

The shooting happened at an apartment on Glendare Drive around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday., and the teen was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the upper right arm.

Police initially believed a neighbor was mishandling a gun that accidentally fired into the 15-year-old’s apartment.

Further investigation revealed that Eric Thomas Cuthrell, 36, of Winston-Salem, was visiting the neighbor, and police say Cuthrell is the actual suspect in the investigation.

He was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.