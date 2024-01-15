WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a school bus in Winston-Salem, according to the police department.

At about 4:10 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a stolen school bus. Investigators found the bus on Peters Creek Parkway and tried to pull the bus over. The driver, however, did not stop, instead driving over the median into oncoming traffic.

The bus drove for about a mile before crashing into a field. No one was injured.

Police say Joseph Spainhour was behind the wheel and was the only person on the bus. He was arrested and charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony fleeing to elude and multiple Chapter 20 violations.

