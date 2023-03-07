WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person has been arrested in connection to a shooting at the drive-thru of a Little Caesars in Winston-Salem, according to police.

No one was shot in the situation, but an employee told police that a man, later identified as Christopher Paz, was upset about his order and shot into the drive-thru window towards an employee, hitting the wall of the business.

Paz was identified on Mar. 3 and an arrest warrant was obtained. He turned himself in on Monday and was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm in city limits, attempted assault with a deadly weapon, assault by pointing a gun and injury to personal property.

He was given a $100,000 secured bond.