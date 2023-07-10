WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man suspected of robbing a Wells Fargo in Winston-Salem was arrested on Monday according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 3:34 p.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank on 4626 Country Club Rd.

Investigators say a person entered the bank and demanded money from a teller via a note. No weapon was displayed.

The suspect got an undisclosed amount of money and left the area on foot.

WSPD detectives responded to the Wells Fargo and began investigating.

While officers were still on scene, 30-year-old Brandon Watson was seen leaving the Subway located at 329 Jonestown Rd.

He matched the description of the suspect of the robbery.

When he saw the officers, Watson tried to run away and was apprehended a short distance away in the parking lot of a Burger King.

There were no injuries to any citizens, officers, or Brandon Watson during this incident.

Watson has been charged with common law robbery. He is being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol at (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.